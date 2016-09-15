Israel defence minister orders boycott of UN envoy: report

Israel's hardline Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman has ordered a boycott of a UN special envoy after his criticism of Jewish settlement building in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported Thursday.



Both Lieberman's office and UN officials, contacted by AFP, declined to comment on the report.



Israel's Channel 2 reported that Lieberman ordered ministry employees and military officials to shun any contact with the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, Nickolay Mladenov.



In August, Mladenov sharply criticised Israel over continued settlement building, saying a key recent report by the diplomatic Quartet on the Middle East peace process calling for a halt went unheeded.

...