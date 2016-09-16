Netanyahu’s ‘ethnic cleansing’ Facebook video outrageous: Ban

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon Thursday lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "ethnic cleansing" video as an "unacceptable and outrageous" portrayal of people who oppose Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, home to more than 2.7 million Palestinians.



addition to its estimate of 2.7 million Palestinians in the West Bank, the CIA Factbook online cites about 371,000 Israeli settlers living in the West Bank as of July 2015 .



Ban quoted Israeli data as showing that since April, there had been the highest number of construction starts in three years, confirming the Israeli push on settlements.



The group recommended in July that Israel should stop building settlements, denying Palestinian development and designating land for exclusive Israeli use that Palestinians seek for a future state.

...