Syria cease-fire deal in balance as aid stalls

The Syrian army had begun to withdraw from a road into Aleppo Thursday, Russia and an activist group said, a prerequisite for pressing ahead with international peacemaking efforts as the government and rebels accused each other of violating a truce.



The rebels said Syrian army jets had struck in Hama and Idlib, and used artillery near Damascus.



The Observatory said the army had started to withdraw from positions on the road, but that Russian troops, whose air force has helped Damascus to blockade rebel-held Aleppo, had replaced it.



An official in an Aleppo-based Syrian rebel group said late Thursday that the army had still not pulled back.



The U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said the United States and Russia were expected to manage the disengagement of forces from the road, but also criticized Damascus for failing to provide permits needed to make aid deliveries to other areas.



The Syrian government has said all aid deliveries must be conducted in coordination with it.

