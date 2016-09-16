UN pleads for Syria aid access after truce extended

The United Nations has urged Syria's government to allow immediate aid deliveries to hunger-stricken civilians Friday after a fragile ceasefire was extended for 48 hours by Russia and the United States.



In a sign of renewed tensions between the two powers, who back opposing sides in the conflict, key government ally Moscow accused Washington of failing to meet its obligations under the truce deal it brokered with Moscow.



Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, said Moscow wanted a U.N. Security Council resolution endorsing the deal.



The United States said the ceasefire was more or less holding, despite breaches by both sides, but expressed concern the U.N. aid convoys were blocked.



Washington said late Wednesday that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed to prolong the ceasefire which began Monday.



The truce, agreed after U.S.-Russia talks in Geneva last week, is part of the latest bid to end a five-year conflict that has killed more than 300,000 people.



The U.N.'s Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said the truce was holding "by and large".

