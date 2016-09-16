Poll shows most Europeans sympathize with Syrian refugees, "have not lost their hearts"



More than three quarters of Europeans sympathize with Syrian refugees coming to their countries, a poll found Friday, challenging reports of growing anti-immigration sentiment across the continent.



The Ipsos MORI survey also showed that less than a third of the roughly 12,000 people polled across 12 EU countries believe refugees are a risk to national security despite a number of recent attacks involving migrants.



Syrians made up 28 percent of the 2015 arrivals, according to the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR.

...