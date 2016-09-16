Obama gathers advisers amid unease over Syria deal

U.S. President Barack Obama will huddle with top national security aides -- including his secretaries of state and defense -- Friday, amid deep unease over a tenuous Syria ceasefire deal.



The deal has somewhat quieted the bombs over Syria's second city, but aid convoys have not been allowed to reach the roughly 250,000 civilians besieged by government forces.



Russia, critics say, has repeatedly used talks to blunt criticism of its support of Assad, sow doubt among U.S. allies on the ground and buy time for Syrian forces to improve their position.



The White House has warned that deeper military cooperation with Russia -- a tacit vindication of the Kremlin's war in Syria -- will not come until Moscow fulfills its obligations.

...