British embassy in Ankara closed for security reasons: foreign office

The British government has shut its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara Friday for security reasons, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said on its website, without giving further details.



The Foreign and Commonwealth Office also advised Britons against travel to within 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) of the Syrian border and to Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, which has been hit by waves of violence since the end of a ceasefire between the state and the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) last year.

