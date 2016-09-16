Food aid for Aleppo still stuck on Syria border

Food aid for desperate civilians in eastern Aleppo remained stuck on the Syrian border Friday, the fourth morning of a fragile internationally-brokered truce in the war-ravaged country.



An AFP correspondent said no movement could be seen on the rubble-strewn Castello Road, the main route for humanitarian assistance in to divided Aleppo.



The U.N. had hoped that forty trucks of food -- enough to feed 80,000 people for one month -- could be delivered to besieged rebel-held eastern parts of Aleppo as soon as possible.



An estimated 250,000 people still live in east Aleppo.

