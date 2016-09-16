Iran's Rouhani heads for Venezuela, Cuba

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani set off Friday for a tour of Venezuela and Cuba before heading to New York for next week's U.N. General Assembly, official media reported.



The 120-nation group was founded more than 50 years ago to represent countries resentful of being squeezed in the power-struggle between the United States and the Soviet Union.



Speaking to journalists before leaving Tehran, Rouhani described Cuba as a "friendly and revolutionary country" and said he would meet President Raul Castro, and his brother and revolutionary leader, Fidel.

...