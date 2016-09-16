Singapore-flagged oil tankers held in Yemen port

Two oil tankers have been stopped from leaving a rebel-held port in war-torn Yemen over a commercial dispute, the ships' Singapore-based owner said Friday.



The Singapore-flagged Chao Hu and Hong Ze Hu -- both carrying crude oil -- have been prevented from leaving Hodeida, the second-largest port in Yemen, an impoverished country that is heavily dependent on imports.



Yemen's conflict has killed more than 6,600 people, most of them civilians, and displaced at least three million others, according to the United Nations.

...