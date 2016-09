Several thousand supporters of populist Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demonstrated in central Baghdad Friday, calling for reforms that politicians have been quick to promise but slow to carry out.



Sadr's movement this week called for a mass demonstration on Friday following a lull in what were weekly protests earlier this year.



The initial protests fell off, but the movement was revitalised earlier this year by Sadr, who drew on his wide support base to stage mass demonstrations.

...