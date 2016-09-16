Third of Saudi-led strikes on Yemen hit civilian sites: report

More than a third of Saudi-led airstrikes on Yemen have struck civilian sites including schools, hospitals and mosques, according to a survey of the conflict published in the Guardian Friday.



Out of these it found 3,577 were listed as hitting military sites and 3,158 non-military, while 1,882 strikes were classified as unknown, the Guardian said.



The study, which the report said was based on open-source data including research on the ground, showed that one particular school building was hit nine times, while one market was hit 24 times.



Since then the conflict has left more than 6,600 people dead, most of them civilians, and displaced at least three million others, according to the United Nations.

...