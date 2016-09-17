Troops replace tourists in Aleppo’s Old City

Instead of colorful, handmade caps for sale to Syrians and foreign tourists, Zakaria Mosuli – the last tailor in Aleppo's battered Old City – now sews military headwear almost exclusively for soldiers. More than five years of war have turned Aleppo's historic city center, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site home to an imposing citadel, into a makeshift military barracks.



Syrian shoppers and foreign backpackers have been replaced by war-weary troops, and colorful souvenir stands have given way to checkpoints dividing the ancient market into rebel- and government-held zones.



Violence broke out in Aleppo in mid-2012, more than a year after anti-government protests first erupted across Syria.



The 13-kilometer ancient market – the largest souk in the world – became a front line.



Of the 200 families that once lived in the Old City, just 15 remain.



Elsewhere in the Old City, 66-year-old Sarkis still sits outside his storefront every day – even though he hasn't had a customer in years.

...