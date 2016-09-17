U.S. says raid killed Daesh propaganda chief

The Pentagon said Friday that a U.S.-led coalition airstrike on Sept. 7 killed a Daesh (ISIS) leader who oversaw the extremist militant group's propaganda.



On Aug. 30, Daesh said Adnani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Syria, which was later confirmed by the Pentagon.



The third report, in August, blamed Syrian government troops for two chlorine gas attacks and Daesh militants for using sulfur mustard gas.



Russia said it was ready to extend the truce by 72 hours and called on the U.S. to press rebels to abide by it.



East of Aleppo, a small number of U.S. military personnel entered the rebel-held town of al-Rai near the Turkish border as part of operations to coordinate airstrikes against Daesh, a senior rebel source said.



One U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said initial reports appeared to confirm the incident involving a small group of U.S. forces.



The Pentagon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident, but it acknowledged that U.S. special operations forces are accompanying Turkish and Syrian opposition forces battling Daesh in and around the area of the Syrian border near Jarabulus and al-Rai.

