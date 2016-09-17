Three attacks on Israelis shatter relative calm

Three alleged assailants were killed while carrying out attacks on Israelis Friday, security forces said, shattering weeks of relative calm in Israel and the Palestinian territories.



Shortly afterward, two Palestinians rammed a car into a bus stop used by Israelis in the occupied West Bank, causing injuries before troops killed one of the assailants, the army said.



Three young civilians were lightly injured, Israeli medics said.



In the third attack, a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli soldier in Hebron and was killed, the army said.



