Fragile Syria truce tested by violence, US-Russia tensions

Airstrikes and clashes tested a fragile ceasefire in Syria into Saturday as civilians waited for aid and tensions mounted between the deal's brokers Russia and the United States.



In New York, the U.N. Security Council cancelled an urgent meeting that had been called to discuss whether to endorse the truce, billed as the "last chance" to end the five-year war that has killed 300,000 people.



If the truce, which began Monday, lasts seven days and humanitarian access is granted, Russia and the U.S. are to work together to target extremists including ISIS and former Al-Qaeda affiliate Fateh al-Sham Front.



However, Russia said it was still ready to extend the truce set to expire late Friday by 72 hours.



The U.N. has called the truce a "critical window of opportunity" to deliver aid to rebel-held eastern districts of Aleppo city, where around 250,000 civilians are under siege.

