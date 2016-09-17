Syria truce "will not hold out" says senior rebel source

Syria's ceasefire "will not hold out", a senior rebel official in Aleppo warned Saturday, as air strikes and shelling continued in some places and promised aid deliveries failed to come through.



The ceasefire is the result of an agreement between Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar Assad with air power, and the United States, which supports some rebel groups, and has cooled fighting since coming into effect last Monday.



Both sides have accused the other of being responsible for aid deliveries being stuck far from Aleppo, where army and rebel forces were supposed to retire from the Castello Road which leads into besieged, insurgent-held eastern districts.

...