South Sudan dismisses U.S. group corruption allegations, says threatens peace

South Sudan's government said it was deeply concerned by the release of a report by U.S. group Sentry alleging corruption among top officials, saying such allegations would damage peace efforts in a nation which has been riven by war.



Spokesmen for President Salva Kiir and his rival, former deputy president Riek Machar, both denied allegations leveled against the two leaders when the report was released Monday.



South Sudan, which won independence in 2011, plunged into civil conflict in December 2013 after a long running political feud between Kiir and Machar, who are from different ethnic groups.

