Turkey police detain ISIS suspects believed to plan attack: report

Turkish police have detained more than 20 ISIS suspects, including a Syrian man believed to be organizing an attack in Istanbul, a local newspaper reported Saturday.



Police arrested the man, identified as Ali al-Aggal and codenamed Azzov, believed to be ISIS' organizer of Turkey attacks, in an operation in the Turkish capital Ankara, Haber-Turk newspaper reported.



Turkey has suffered a series of attacks blamed on ISIS including a suicide bombing at a Kurdish wedding in a city close to the Syrian border in August.

