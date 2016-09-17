Putin says Syrian army honoring truce, rebels 'regrouping'

Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday said Moscow is holding to its part of the Syria agreement, but accused the rebels of using it to "regroup" and called for more transparency from Washington.



Russia accused the United States of refusing to share details of the closed-door agreement on Syria with the U.N. Security Council Friday, which had to cancel its urgent meeting that was supposed to endorse the deal.



Putin said he remained "positive rather than negative" on the deal, which has also been tested by air strikes and clashes amid accusations that Bashar Assad's forces are blocking aid from reaching the ravaged central city of Aleppo.



The Russian president insisted Moscow is adhering to its part of the agreement.

