Yemen loyalists battle rebels on two fronts

Yemeni pro-government forces battled Shiite Houthi rebels on two fronts Saturday, including east of Taez where they are struggling to break a siege of the southwestern city, military sources said.



Forces loyal to the embattled government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi have struggled since the end of August to break the siege of Taez which the rebels have surrounded for more than a year.



Pro-government forces also clashed with rebels east of the Yemeni capital, with fighting concentrated in the strategic Sarwah region leading to Sanaa, military sources said.

