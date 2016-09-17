First families return to homes in Iraq's Fallujah

The Iraqi police and army had decked out the checkpoints with plastic flowers to welcome the first returning Fallujah residents following the city's recapture from extremists in June.



The 70-year-old's family left in the early days of extremist rule over Fallujah, before ISIS even launched its broad June 2014 offensive across Iraq.



That may be an optimistic forecast however, since only a handful of neighborhoods in the city, which lies 50 kilometers (30 miles) west of Baghdad, have been cleared for residents to return.



Only 14 families returned Saturday, a number drastically short of the hundreds promised by the authorities.



According to the United Nations, close to 900,000 people have returned to areas retaken from ISIS in Iraq over the past two years.



Hope was still the dominant feeling among the handful of returning families.

...