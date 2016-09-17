Egypt to send team to Russia as trade tensions increase

Egypt will send a team to Russia at the end of September to discuss a ban placed on Egyptian agricultural exports, the Ministry of Trade said in a statement on Saturday, a move that comes amid growing tensions over Egypt's wheat restrictions.



Russia said last week it was seeking talks with Egypt, its top wheat buyer, over Cairo's failure to approve any Russian wheat shipments since tightening its regulations on ergot last month.



Egypt's prime minister held an urgent meeting on Saturday with the ministers of supply, agriculture, health, and trade, to discuss the outstanding wheat shipments affected by the new ergot policy, a cabinet statement said.



Traders said they expected a decision this week that may allow stranded wheat shipments contracted for under the country's old ergot regulations to be shipped to Egypt.

