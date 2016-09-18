US says it may have struck Syrian troops while targeting ISIS

The U.S. military said it may have unintentionally struck Syrian troops while carrying out a raid against the ISIS on Saturday, which if confirmed would mark the first known direct American strike on President Bashar Assad's forces.



The Syrian military said the airstrike hit a base in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor that is surrounded by ISIS, allowing the extremists to advance. Russia's military said it was told by the Syrian army that at least 62 soldiers were killed in the air raid and more than 100 wounded.



The Syrian military said the airstrikes enabled an ISIS advance on a hill overlooking the air base.



Konashenkov said Syrian authorities reported another 100 wounded.



Russia also carries out attacks against ISIS targets, in Deir al-Zor and other parts of Syria.



Under the cease-fire agreement, the U.S. and Russia would work together to target the Fatah al-Sham Front, as well as ISIS, while Assad's forces refrain from striking opposition-held areas.



Russia's military said Syrian rebels violated the cease-fire dozens of times over the past day, including with strikes on military and civilian targets in Aleppo. Syrian activists said government forces killed five civilians in separate attacks on Saturday.

...