Arms for Houthis found in Yemen trucks with Oman plates-newspaper

Allies of Yemen's president found weapons bound for Iran-aligned Houthi forces on trucks with Omani licence plates, although there was no evidence of any link to Omani authorities, who are neutral in Yemen's war, a Saudi-owned daily reported Sunday.



Arada is an ally of Yemeni President Abed-Rabbou Mansour Hadi, whose supporters, backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition have been waging an offensive trying to roll back gains made by the Houthis since 2014 .



The Gulf Arab state has stayed out of a Saudi-led Arab coalition that has intervened in Yemen since March last year to try to restore Hadi to power after the Houthis forced him to flee the country.

...