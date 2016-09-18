Libyan forces resume anti-ISIS offensive in Sirte after lull

Libyan pro-government forces Sunday pressed an offensive against ISIS holdouts in Sirte, pounding them with heavy artillery after a two-week pause in the fighting, their media office said.



A field hospital on the outskirts of Sirte said three members of the loyalist forces were killed on Sunday.



Suicide bombings and sniper fire from the cornered extremists have slowed the offensive loyalist forces first launched in May to retake Sirte, the coastal home town of dead dictator Moammar Gadhafi.



More than 450 members of the loyalist forces have been killed and around 2,500 wounded since the operation began.

