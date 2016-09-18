Suspected extremists kill 3 Yemeni soldiers: officials

Soldiers and people gather at the scene following an attack by a suicide bomber who drove a car laden with explosives into a compound run by local militias in the southern port city of Aden, Yemen Aug. 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
Three Turkish soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Syria
Aden oil refinery in war-torn Yemen resumes operations
3 soldiers dead as 'dismantled' bomb explodes in Yemen market
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Three Turkish soldiers killed in ISIS attack in Syria
Aden oil refinery in war-torn Yemen resumes operations
3 soldiers dead as 'dismantled' bomb explodes in Yemen market
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE