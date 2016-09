TOPSHOT - Syrian government soldiers walk in the damaged al-Farafira souk in the government-held side of Aleppo's historic city centre on September 16, 2016. Violence broke out in Aleppo in mid-2012, more than a year after anti-government protests first erupted across Syria. More than five years of war have turned Aleppo's historic city centre, a UNESCO-listed World Heritage site home to an imposing citadel, into a makeshift military barracks. / AFP / Youssef KARWASHAN