US-led raid 'intentional' but Syria committed to truce: Assad adviser

A senior adviser to President Bashar Assad Sunday accused U.S.-led coalition forces of carrying out an "intentional" strike against Syrian soldiers, but said Damascus remained committed to a fragile truce.



On Saturday, the U.S.-led air coalition bombed a Syrian army position near the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, killing as many as 90 soldiers.



Syrian government forces have been battling an ISIS offensive near Deir al-Zor since last year.



Syria's army late Saturday said the raid had allowed ISIS to gain ground around the key Deir al-Zor airbase.



The coalition admitted that it may have hit the Syrian army, but said it believed it was targeting an ISIS position there.

...