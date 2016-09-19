How should world leaders tackle the migrant crisis?

As world leaders head to New York for a major U.N. summit on the refugee and migrant crisis, aid chiefs called on rich countries to shoulder their fair share of responsibility. Monday's meeting, the first of its kind, comes at a time of record displacement, with 65.3 million people uprooted by conflict and persecution.



The nations of the world must reaffirm that refugee rights are immutable.



Eighty percent of adolescent refugees are out of school.



Many refugees are resorting to using dangerous routes, paying people smugglers, and using unsafe boats.



World leaders need to commit to providing additional safe and legal routes to claim asylum.



Refugee women's organizations need to be involved in the Global Compact for Refugees and other commitments made at the global summits.



Wealthy nations must share responsibility with low- and middle-income countries, who host 86 percent of the world's refugees.



World leaders must do more to bring about a coordinated, humane and sustainable solution to this crisis.

