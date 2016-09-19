Egypt looks to burnish image with Sisi’s U.N. visit

Authorities in Egypt are pulling out all the stops to ensure that President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi's visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly is a diplomatic success despite growing criticism of the country's human rights record under his rule. Sisi flew to New York Sunday to attend the General Assembly along with some two dozen loyal lawmakers and media figures who will seek to improve the country's image during the four-day visit.



Some of the president's previous visits to the West have been marred by protests or assaults on accompanying journalists by supporters of Mohammad Morsi, the Islamist president whose 2013 military ouster was led by Sisi.



Sisi supporters in the Egyptian media have also sought to rally support.

...