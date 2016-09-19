Netanyahu defends U.S. aid package

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Sunday defended a new $38 billion U.S. defense aid package against criticism Israel could have negotiated a larger sum had he not angered the White House.



Netanyahu hit back at political opponents who argue the country should have received a larger package in compensation for the new threats Israel says it faces due to the nuclear accord with its archfoe Iran.



Obama and Netanyahu have had tense relations, but the two men were determined to put their differences aside and finalize the aid package.



Israel relies heavily on U.S. defense aid.

