Libyan forces regain control of oil ports, repel counterattack

of oil ports, repel counterattack



The two ports, Es Sidra and Ras Lanouf, were among four seized by forces loyal to eastern commander Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army on Sept. 11-12 from a Petroleum Facilities Guard faction led by Ibrahim Jathran.



The fighting came as the state-run National Oil Corporation prepared to restart oil exports from the ports, blockaded for several years.



LNA spokesman Ahmad al-Mosmary said pro-Haftar forces had repelled an attack at Ras Lanouf with the help of airstrikes, and were pursuing Jathran's forces fleeing from Es Sidra, where they had taken control earlier in the day.



A Libyan oil industry source confirmed that the LNA controlled both oil ports.

