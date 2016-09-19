Israel arrests Palestinian party officials in funding probe

Israeli police have arrested more than 20 officials and activists from a leading 1948 Palestinian political party as part of an investigation into its financing, authorities said Sunday.



Balad is especially critical of Israeli policies and one of its members of parliament, Haneen Zoabi, has frequently angered Israeli officials.



The Joint List holds 13 of the 120 seats in parliament, of which three are held by Balad, and is the third largest bloc in the legislature.



Balad founder and then-MP Azmi Bshara fled Israel in 2007 amid allegations he advised Lebanon's Hezbollah and directed its rocket fire against Israel during the Lebanon war of the previous year.

...