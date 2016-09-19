Aleppines risk life and limb to produce their own fuel

In a destroyed building in Syria's Aleppo, neighbors Abu Ahmad and Mohammad Ibrahim desperately rummaged through rubble and debris in search of scraps of plastic to turn into fuel. Residents of the rebel-held eastern districts of the city have struggled to keep their cars running or their electricity on since government forces first besieged their neighborhoods this summer.



Fierce clashes south of Aleppo this summer damaged the only power plant that served eastern parts of the city, leaving 250,000 residents without electricity since July.



Food and fuel shortages have combined to make life a daily grind for residents of Aleppo, where many districts have to survive on three hours of generator-powered electricity a day – and some make do with none at all.

...