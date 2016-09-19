Aleppo residents certain truce is temporary

Residents in the rebel-held districts of Aleppo now have a reprieve from the incessant bombings by Syrian government warplanes.



For nearly a week under the cessation of hostilities brokered by the U.S. and Russia, families have been able to leave their homes and visit each other.



Still, war-hardened residents of Aleppo's eastern districts – one of the last large urban centers defying President Bashar Assad – are skeptical the cessation deal will hold.



Once Syria's largest city, Aleppo has been a horrific battleground since 2012, divided between government and rebel-held areas. Over the summer, the 250,000 people living in the opposition districts endured more than 40 days under complete blockade after government forces captured all roads out of the area.



It is one of the most powerful Syrian rebel factions and has been crucial on Aleppo's front lines defending opposition areas. Rebels say that if they break ranks with Fatah al-Sham or stand idly by while airstrikes hit the group, that will allow Assad's forces to retake the city. For Farida and other residents, the plan to keep striking it simply aims to crush the resistance against Assad in the city and will spell the end of the cessation agreement.



Zarqa said the truce is doomed to fail because rebels don't accept that one faction will still be hit.



Aleppo's people want to be free to come and go, not be penned in and dependent on convoys.

...