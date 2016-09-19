Moscow says U.S. strikes threaten truce plan

Moscow stepped up its war of words with Washington Sunday, saying airstrikes by a U.S.-led coalition on the Syrian army threatened the implementation of a U.S.-Russian cessation of hostilities plan for Syria and bordered on connivance with Daesh (ISIS).



The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that U.S. jets had killed more than 60 Syrian soldiers in the eastern Syrian city of Deir al-Zor in four airstrikes by two F-16 and two A-10 fighter jets coming from the direction of Iraq.



Russia has called on the United States to press units of the moderate Syrian opposition to separate themselves from Daesh and other "terrorist groups".



French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said that despite the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes on the Syrian army, it was Syrian government forces which were principally behind the truce violations.



The Al-Rahman Legion, part of a Free Syrian Army rebel alliance there, said its fighters had destroyed a government tank and killed soldiers after government forces tried to storm Jobar for the second time this week.



Rebels have also accused Russia of using the cessation of hostilities to give the Syrian army and allied forces a chance to regroup and deploy forces ready for their own offensives.

