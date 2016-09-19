Obama, Iraqi leader to strategize on fight to reclaim Mosul

President Barack Obama and Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi will strategize about the upcoming offensive to take back the northern city of Mosul when they meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.



Obama's meeting with the Iraqi leader marks the start of a hectic week of diplomacy as he makes his final appearance as president at the annual U.N. gathering.



On Tuesday, Obama will give his farewell speech to the General Assembly, meet with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, and co-host a summit on the refugee crisis stemming largely from the Syria conflict.



Obama planned to take part Wednesday in a U.S.-Africa forum and meet with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos before returning to Washington.

