Back to school in Turkey after post-coup teacher purge

Turkish children returned to school Monday for the first time since July's attempted coup – but tens of thousands of their teachers have been sacked or suspended for suspected links to the putschists or to Kurdish rebels.



As more than 18 million children began the new term after the summer break, Huseyin Ozev, president of the Istanbul teachers' union, told AFP there were fears the academic year would begin with "chaos" because of huge staff shortages.



Tens of thousands of staff in the education sector alone have been suspended or dismissed, while another 11,500 teachers suspected of links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were suspended earlier this month.

...