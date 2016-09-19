Saudi hospital staff strike over unpaid wages

Staff at a hospital in eastern Saudi Arabia have gone on strike over unpaid wages, workers said Monday, in the kingdom's latest case of corporate financial difficulties.



The finance and construction conglomerate controlled by Saudi billionaire Maan al-Sanea made a high-profile and acrimonious split from another Saudi business group, the Algosaibi family, in the wake of the 2008-2009 global financial crisis.



The nurse told AFP that "almost all" the medical staff, which includes about 1,200 nurses, have joined the strike action in a country where labour unions are banned.



About 100-150 hospital workers stood outside the hospital on Monday morning as part of the walkout.

...