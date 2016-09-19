Deadline nears for faltering Syria ceasefire

Syria's week-old ceasefire faced a crucial deadline Monday as the Syrian army said the truce would expire later in the day and Russia appeared to bury hopes it could be renewed.



After several days of relative calm, fighting escalated across major battlefronts, culminating in a deadly US-led air raid on a Syrian army position and fresh strikes on Aleppo.



On Monday, Syrian President Bashar Assad said Saturday's coalition raid showed world powers support "terrorist organisations" like ISIS.



The bloodiest day for civilians was Sunday, when a barrel bomb attack killed 10 in a southern rebel-held town and one woman was killed in the first raids on Aleppo since the truce began.



Syria's military accused the US-led air coalition of paving the way for ISIS, after Saturday's air strike on Jabal Therdeh killed at least 62 Syrian soldiers.



Russia called the strike a "bad omen" for its deal with the US to halt Syria's war, which has killed more than 300,000 people since it erupted in 2011 .

...