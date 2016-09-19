US-Russian deal is 'only basis' to end Syria crisis: French FM

Summary
The US-Russian ceasefire deal for Syria is fragile but remains the "only basis" for achieving a political settlement of the conflict, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said Monday.
Earlier, Russia's defense ministry had appeared to bury the week-old truce it agreed with the United States, saying rebel violations made it "pointless" for Syrian troops to uphold it.
More than 300,000 people have been killed in Syria's war, now in its sixth year, with more than 13 million people driven from their homes.
