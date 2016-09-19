US-Russian deal is 'only basis' to end Syria crisis: French FM

Syrian children look in the rubble of a building on the third day of the Al-Adha Eid (Festival of Sacrifice) Muslim holiday in the rebel-controlled town of Hamouria, in the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on the second day of an internally backed ceasefire for Syria came into effect as part of a hard-fought deal to bring an end to the war between rebels and regime fighters on September 14, 2016. / AFP / Abd Doumany