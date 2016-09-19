New surge of violence sees 2 more Palestinian knife attacks

Palestinian knife attacks against Israeli police left two assailants shot dead and three officers wounded on Monday as a new surge in violence raised concerns ahead of Jewish holidays.



In Monday's first attack, a Palestinian stabbed two police officers outside the Old City in annexed east Jerusalem before being shot, Israeli authorities said.



Palestinian shops along the same street were ordered closed by police after the attack, shopowners said.



Later the same day near a flashpoint holy site in Hebron in the occupied West Bank, two Palestinians aged 21 and 17 tried to stab Israeli border police before being shot, police said.



The Jewish holidays see an increase in Jewish visitors to the site in east Jerusalem.



The site is central to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with Palestinians fearing that Israel may one day seek to assert further control over it.



Israeli forces say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

...