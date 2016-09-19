Key players in Syria peace process to meet Tuesday in New York: US

The United States, Russia and other key players in the Syria peace process will meet Tuesday in New York after Syria's army announced the end of a week-long truce, a US spokesman said.



The ISSG meeting comes ahead of a UN Security Council session on Syria to be held Wednesday, to be attended by US Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.



Syria's armed forces announced an end to the week-long truce on Monday evening, accusing rebel groups of violating the ceasefire more than 300 times.

...