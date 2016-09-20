Syrian army scraps truce as artillery, air raid pummel Aleppo

Heavy air and artillery bombardment slammed Aleppo, including a strike on humanitarian aid trucks, as Syria's military declared a week-long cease-fire over Monday.



Washington said it was working to extend the truce but called on Russia to first clarify the Syrian army's statement that it was over.



Syria's army said the seven-day truce period had ended.



Asked about the army's statement, Kerry told reporters in New York that the seven days of calm and aid deliveries envisaged in the truce had not yet taken place.



Most aid shipments envisioned under the truce have yet to go in, especially a convoy destined for rebel-held eastern parts of Aleppo, where some 275,000 civilians are believed trapped without access to food or medical supplies.



Plans to evacuate several hundred rebels from the last opposition-held district of Homs city have also overshadowed the agreement, with rebels saying it would amount to the government declaring the cease-fire over.

...