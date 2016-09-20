World leaders at UN must tackle Syria, extremism, refugees

World leaders gather at the United Nations for their annual meeting Tuesday with an array of global crises that desperately need solutions, topped by the Syrian conflict, escalating attacks around the world by Islamic extremists, and millions of people fleeing fighting and poverty.



U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon who steps down on Dec. 31, and U.S. President Barack Obama who will leave office in January, will be addressing the 193-member world body for the last time.



Many leaders came a day early to attend Monday's first-ever U.N. summit on refugees and migrants, which approved a declaration aimed at providing a more coordinated and humane response to the world's 65.3 million displaced people.



Human rights groups complained that it was watered down, eliminating Ban's proposal to resettle 10 percent of the world's refugees annually.

...