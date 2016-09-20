Iraqi PM announces operation to retake Shirqat, south of Mosul

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced Tuesday the launching of a military operation to retake Shirqat, an ISIS bastion 100 km (60 miles) south of the extremists' Mosul stronghold.



The northern town on the banks of the Tigris River, which Iraqi troops and allied Shi'ite Muslim militias have surrounded, is thought to contain tens of thousands of civilians.



Abadi said in a televised message from New York, where he is attending the United Nations General Assembly, that Iraqi forces would also move to retake two areas in western Anbar province.



Abadi has pledged repeatedly to retake Mosul by the end of the year, and Iraqi commanders have indicated that could begin as soon as the second half of October.

