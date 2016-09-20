US Senate to vote on Saudi arms sale measure this week: senators

The U.S. Senate will vote as soon as Wednesday on a joint resolution seeking to block a $1.15 billion sale of military equipment to Saudi Arabia over concerns about the conflict in Yemen, sponsors of the measure said Monday.



Paul and Murphy told a meeting at the Center for the National Interest in Washington Monday that they have deep concern about the Saudi conflict in Yemen, and think the United States should rethink its automatic support for the Riyadh government.



Murphy said supporting Saudi action in Yemen hurts U.S. security.

