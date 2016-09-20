Syrian army, Russian aviation repel rebel attack near Aleppo: RIA

A boy inspects a damaged aid truck after an airstrike on the rebel held Urm al-Kubra town, western Aleppo city, Syria September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Syrian or Russian warplanes bomb Aleppo, casualities reported: activists
Deadline nears for faltering Syria ceasefire
Russia says tension rising in Syria's Aleppo: Interfax
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Syrian or Russian warplanes bomb Aleppo, casualities reported: activists
Deadline nears for faltering Syria ceasefire
Russia says tension rising in Syria's Aleppo: Interfax
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE