Coalition hits Sanaa Old City after missile fired at Saudi

Aircraft of the Saudi-led coalition hit the UNESCO-listed Old City of Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa Tuesday after the rebels fired a missile at Saudi Arabia overnight.



A coalition strike on a checkpoint in the capital's northwestern suburbs killed two rebels and wounded four residents said.



A U.N. report in June found the coalition responsible for 60 percent of the 785 deaths of children in Yemen last year.



Since March last year, the conflict has killed more than 6,600 people, most of them civilians, and forced at least three million from their homes, according to the United Nations.

...